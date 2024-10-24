'Really looking forward to this game': CMR awaits crosstown clash with playoff berth already clinched

GREAT FALLS — In each of the last two years, the Great Falls CMR football program won just three games. This season, the team already has four wins after last Thursday's 19-13 victory over Billings Senior.

The victory also clinched the East's fifth seed for the Class AA state playoffs.

"We play with a lot of confidence, we trust in our coaches with the game plan they're putting out," Rustler junior Drew Etcheberry told MTN Sports Wednesday. "We trust each other, and it's a brotherhood over here."

"It's my first time going to the playoffs, so we're really looking forward to that," junior Damon Montano said. "It also gives us more confidence for the years to come."

Etcheberry and Montano delivered when called upon in last week's win.

Early in the second half, Etcheberry was on the receiving end of the lone Rustler offensive touchdown in the game. Then to seal the win, Montano intercepted Senior's Hail Mary pass on the final play.

"I already knew the ball was coming," Montano said. "Stayed over the top, kept eyes moving side-to-side, saw (Senior quarterback Ryder Murdock) chuck the ball up. He was about to get hit, so I knew it was going to be a little short, so I just looked it in.

"That's probably the most excited I've ever been."

Before the Rustlers get to their first postseason berth in two years, standing in front of them is Great Falls (5-3) — which CMR hasn't beaten since 2017.

"They're a very respectable program over there," Etcheberry said. "We're both playing good ball, and so it just means that we're turning the tide back to where our program has been built on."

"I'm really looking forward to this game," Montano said.

Great Falls and CMR clash Friday night at 7 p.m.