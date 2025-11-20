High School College More Sports Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Football

Actions

Ram-antics: Billings Central football guys lighten up before Friday’s title tilt

William Snell and Garrett Oven
Jewett Media / Contributed
Billings Central's William Snell (13) and Garrett Oven.
William Snell and Garrett Oven
Posted
and last updated

BILLINGS — Back-to-back state championships and 24 straight football wins are on the line for Billings Central Friday night when the Rams take on Frenchtown in Montana's Class A title showdown (6 p.m. kickoff).

As intimidating as that may sound, the Rams revealed a lighter side to MTN Sports this week in a Q&A ranging from cringeworthy dance moves to creative nicknames.

Watch the video as players reveal humor that keeps a long win streak loose:

Ram-antics: Billings Central football guys lighten up before Friday’s title tilt

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state