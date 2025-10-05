QB Jackson Presley playing at high level as Kalispell Glacier dreams of state title

KALISPELL — Kalispell Glacier is off to a dominating start in the 2025 Class AA football season with a 6-0 record and an offense that is putting up around 44 points a game.

A lot of that success can be attributed to senior quarterback and three-year starter Jackson Presley.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Kalispell Glacier's Jackson Presley playing at a high level as Wolfpack look to win State Championship

Glacier coach and former Montana quarterback Grady Bennett believes Presley has the talent and the drive to succeed at the next level.

“I mean, he just has great mechanics,” Bennett said. “He throws so well with all the mechanics of his feet and his arm, but he can also make some off-platform throws and still be accurate, so he really has the entire package as a quarterback. He'll be successful.”

In Presley’s previous two years as a starter, Glacier has made it to the state championship game and lost both times.

It’s the heartbreak of those games that has inspired Presley and the rest of the No. 1-ranked Wolfpack to work even harder in the offseason to finish this season on top.

“A lot of us guys got to experience so much last year with playing in big games to playing in the state championship,” Presley said. “That it all just kind of motivated us just to work harder and get to the top of the mountain again and so we've been able just to be motivated all through the spring, the summer, up to this point.”

Presley’s hard work and impressive play have drawn attention at the next level, as over the summer he committed to play football at Sacramento State after previously committing to Boise State and then Montana State.

While his main focus is on his senior season, Presley is looking forward to the opportunity he has in his future.

“They really know how to just go out there and just produce,” Presley said of Sacramento State. “I'm really excited to be down there, and their coaches show so much love, and they have a really good culture around there, which is something that we just preach here, and I'm just super pumped to get down there.”

Even with a bright future ahead of him, Presley’s ultimate goal is to finally lift a state championship trophy with the teammates who have been with him since the beginning.

“When I moved from California to Montana, these are the guys that brought me in,” Presley said. “They've just kind of brought me up as friends and as teammates. So it's been amazing just to be able to play with them and share these moments like this with them, and again, I'm just truly thankful for this team and the players and everyone.”

Glacier plays its next game this Friday on the road at Helena High.

