MTN Sports Gamechangers: Wild West-vs.-Butte showdown tops list

A wild game between Billings West and Butte provided multiple entries for the first high school football edition of Gamechangers for the 2023 season.
Posted at 1:11 PM, Aug 28, 2023
BILLINGS — The first week of high school football for the 2023 season is in the books, and with it comes the first edition of Gamechangers.

These are the top five plays from around the state caught by our MTN cameras, along with viewer-submitted videos from time-to-time (which we highly encourage!).

This week, a wild game between Butte and Billings West took the top two spots, and probably could have been responsible for more, but we wanted to spread the love a bit. You'll also find highlights from Red Lodge, Ronan and East Helena.

