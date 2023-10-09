Watch Now
Q2 Gamechangers: Top 5 all-time rushing performance leads the way

Aidan Lammers
Posted at 3:38 PM, Oct 09, 2023
BILLINGS — One of the greatest rushing performances in Montana high school football history leads Q2's Gamechangers in Week 7.

Shepherd's Aidan Lammers ran over, around and through the rival Huntley Project Red Devils, rushing for 405 yards and five touchdowns. That is the 4th highest single game total in Montana history, according to the Montana High School Association record books. Lammers' performance helped the Mustangs move to 6-1 on the season, and 4-0 in the Eastern B standings.

Elsewhere, we also saw some more amazing catches - there seem to be 2-3 every single week. And don't miss an almost all-time punt play in Helena!

Watch the video above for the top five high school football plays of the week, as caught by our MTN cameras.

