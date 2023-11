BILLINGS — With 20 playoff football games across the state last weekend, it was tough to narrow Gamechangers down to the top five plays from the quarterfinal round.

Montana's best high school football players at all levels shined. We saw incredible catches from the AA and A games, but none were better than an 8-man star from the East.

More beautiful weather on tap means the final four in each classification should put on another show in the semifinals. Watch the video above to get ready!