Q2 Gamechangers: Playoffs start with a bang across Treasure State fields

32 high school football playoff games made for some impressive plays in this week's edition of Gamechangers.
Matt Ludwig Gamechangers
Posted at 11:41 AM, Oct 30, 2023
BILLINGS — 32 high school football playoff games made for some impressive plays in this week's edition of Q2's Gamechangers.

We saw opening kickoffs returned for touchdowns, big hits, and maybe even the catch of the year from a Billings West sophomore who might already be the biggest weapon in the state.

There's also a reminder that sports are supposed to be fun, thanks to a Billings Skyview player.

Watch the video above for the top five plays of the opening round of the playoffs as caught by our MTN cameras.

Results from around the state