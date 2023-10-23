Q2 Gamechangers: Playoff-like atmosphere brings out best around state

BILLINGS — Plenty of playoff-like games in the final week of the regular season brought out the best on high school football fields across Montana last weekend.

There were a number of games with 'win-or-go-home' scenarios with playoff berths on the line, as well plenty of conference titles up for grabs, and it made for a strong list of Gamechanging-plays to choose from.

You'll notice three impressive returns, as well as nominees for 'Stiff Arm of the Year' and 'Catch of the Year.'

Watch the video above for the top five high school football plays of the week as caught by our MTN cameras.