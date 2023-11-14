Q2 Gamechangers: Offenses put on show in semifinal round

BILLINGS — Teams scored 637 points across 10 semifinal playoff football games to make for quite the Gamechangers list this week. Offenses dominated on the penultimate weekend of Montana high school football, especially on the 6-Man fields with 254 points scored between the two games.

But it was an 8-Man star making a late addition to the 'Catch of the Year' category: Don't miss this one from Belt's Ethan Triplett.

Watch the video above for the top five plays caught by our MTN cameras last weekend.

We'll have one more edition next week, featuring the best play from each of the five state championship games. The schedule is listed below:

CLASS AA

Kalispell Glacier at Bozeman - Friday, 7:00 p.m.

CLASS A

Columbia Falls at Dillon - Saturday, 1:00 p.m.

CLASS B

Florence-Carlton at Manhattan - Saturday, 1:00 p.m.

CLASS C 8-MAN

Fairview at Belt - Saturday, 1:00 p.m