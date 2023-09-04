MTN Sports Gamechangers: Kalispell Glacier athletes shine in Week 2

BILLINGS — Two weeks, two wins for the Kalispell Glacier Wolfpack, in game-changing fashion.

Glacier showed again Friday why they're considering the favorites in the Class AA football race this season, beating Billings Senior on the road with a handful of eye-popping plays from their plethora of athletes. The Pack claimed two of the top five spots on this week's edition.

Fans will also see a wild ending out west, a Huntley Project triple-threat and a budding connection in Gallatin County.

Watch the video above for the top five high school football plays of the week.