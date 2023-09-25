Watch Now
Q2 Gamechangers: Broken tackles theme of Week 5

It's not hard to see the theme of Week 5 in Q2's Gamechangers: big-time broken tackles leading to big-time plays.
Players across the state hit the truck-stick repeatedly this past weekend, as they ran over and through would-be tacklers on their way to the endzone. With the halfway point of the regular season now in the rear-view mirror, coaches will no doubt be preaching sound tackling fundamentals as a key for a playoff chase.

In the video above, you'll find a pair of plays from Missoula Loyola's trip to Eureka; a Belt quarterback no linebacker wants to see coming at them; and several more Week 5 stars caught by the MTN cameras.

