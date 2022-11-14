Watch Now
Q2 Gamechangers: Broadview-Lavina's last second TD seals trip to title game

Posted at 4:24 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 18:24:44-05

The high school football state championship games are set for this weekend. Check out the top plays from the semifinal round in this week's edition of Gamechangers, highlighted by Broadview-Lavina's last-second touchdown to seal a trip to the program's first state title game.

