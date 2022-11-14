Q2 Gamechangers: Broadview-Lavina's last second TD seals trip to title game

The high school football state championship games are set for this weekend. Check out the top plays from the semifinal round in this week's edition of Gamechangers, highlighted by Broadview-Lavina's last-second touchdown to seal a trip to the program's first state title game.
Posted at 4:24 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 18:24:44-05
