Q2 Gamechangers: Best play from every state title game

In the final edition of Gamechangers for the 2023 season, we highlight the best play from each of last weekend's state championship games.
Florence title
Posted at 11:55 AM, Nov 20, 2023
BILLINGS — In the final edition of Gamechangers for the 2023 season, we highlight the best play from each of last weekend's state championship games.

From an all-time performance on the 6-man field to two overtime games decided at the goal line, including Florence-Carlton becoming the first three-peat winner in Class B history, it was truly a title-game slate to remember across Montana.

Congratulations to Bozeman, Dillon, Florence-Carlton, Fairview and Centerville on championship seasons.

Watch the video above to see the best plays from the final weekend of high school football.

