Q2 Gamechangers: Best play from every state title game

BILLINGS — In the final edition of Gamechangers for the 2023 season, we highlight the best play from each of last weekend's state championship games.

From an all-time performance on the 6-man field to two overtime games decided at the goal line, including Florence-Carlton becoming the first three-peat winner in Class B history, it was truly a title-game slate to remember across Montana.

Congratulations to Bozeman, Dillon, Florence-Carlton, Fairview and Centerville on championship seasons.

Watch the video above to see the best plays from the final weekend of high school football.