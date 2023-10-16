Watch Now
Q2 Gamechangers: 6-man, 8-man stars lead top plays of the week

Shout-out small schools - several 6-man and 8-man football stars are highlighted in Q2's Gamechangers for top plays in Week 8 of the high school season.
Posted at 3:27 PM, Oct 16, 2023
BILLINGS — Shout out to the small schools.

Several 6-man and 8-man football stars are highlighted in Q2's Gamechangers for top plays in Week 8 of the high school season. With just one week left in the regular season, some of the best small-school athletes put their skills on display, often breaking multiple tackles on the way to touchdowns.

We also saw some of Montana's Class AA and A stars shine, as teams gear up for the most important time of the year.

Watch the video above for our top five plays of the week caught by MTN cameras.

