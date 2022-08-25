Q2 AOW: Oakley, Bergen earn Billings Senior legacy numbers

BILLINGS — Each season, Billings Senior hands out a pair of legacy numbers – No. 2 and No. 7.

Over the years we’ve seen those numbers pop up all over the place for the Broncs. It’s something that’s quite the honor to those who receive it.

“Not necessarily your best defensive player, but your player that you know is going to bring it every game and play some important roles," Senior head coach Chris Murdock told MTN Sports. "Offensively, with No. 7, Gabe Sulser passed it on to Junior Bergen. We’ve just been really fortunate to have some really good players.”

This season you’ll see Peyton Oakley and BeBe Bergen donning the Senior legacy numbers when the Orange and Black take the field.

“Those are the guys I looked up to. I came to these games and I asked for their autographs. Those are the guys I looked up to," Oakley said.

Bergen is the second in his family to receive one of the legacy numbers, as his cousin lit the state on fire a couple years back wearing number 7. He’s hoping for similar results in his No. 2 jersey.

“My cousin Junior Bergen was going crazy wearing No. 7, so I feel like I’ve got to go crazy, too, wearing No. 2," said Bergen.

Oakley and Bergen will lead their troops into battle on Thursday in Butte to kick off the 2022 high school football season.

“It is always a different season. That’s what’s fun, I think, about coaching. It’s not just this iron-clad plan that you and your staff have and that’s what you do," Murdock said. "We tailor it to the athletes that we have, the personalities that we have, so that’s what makes it fun. So there’s a different feel, as there is every year.”

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Naranche Stadium.