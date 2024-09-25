Q2 AOW: Montana State commit Malachi Claunch a versatile threat for 4-0 Billings West

BILLINGS — Billings West senior Malachi Claunch called his recent commitment to the Montana State football program a dream come true. And it’s one he couldn’t have accomplished without the help of older brother Isaiah, who is now at Montana Tech.

“It motivated me a lot. It showed me what it takes. All the hard work and stuff and what it takes. It pushed me harder to get where I'm at," Malachi Claunch told MTN Sports.

“Proud," father and Billings West offensive coordinator Kane Claunch said of having two sons playing collegiate football. "I just want them to be good people. Especially being boys, to be good young men. My wife and I have worked hard at that.

"For them to be able to — any school any sport — to have an opportunity to play at the next level is a blessing, so I'm just proud and very happy for them. They both work very hard."

Isaiah plays quarterback, while Malachi is a weapon on offense capable of lining up in the backfield or out wide. That’s something that dates back to their younger years where they honed their skills in the backyard with their future Golden Bear offensive coordinator.

“We would always go in the backyard and play catch. My dad would tell us what to do, what routes to run and stuff," Malachi Claunch said.

“Malachi is pretty quiet at home and Isaiah was pretty outgoing, and they fought all the time just like brothers do," Kane Claunch said. "It's always competition. Still when Isaiah comes home from college, it's like they don't keep their hands off each other. They've got to fight. They've got to wrestle. But that's kids, right?"

Kane works with the quarterbacks during practice, so he was hands-on in his approach with Isaiah. It’s different with Malachi, though he’ll let his dad know if he doesn’t feel like he’s touching the ball enough on Friday nights.

“He does quite a bit, and that's OK. I like selfish players that want the ball, but again this is a team game and sometimes your number isn't going to get called, but I appreciate that from him," Kane Claunch said.

With Malachi wrapping up his playing career at Billings West, a bit of reality is beginning to set in for Kane.

“It did hit me one time that this was going to be it, but it is what it is," Kane Claunch said. "I've been very fortunate to have that opportunity, but it's not me just coaching my kids. Coaching every Golden Bear that I've been able to the last 10 years has been a treat."

The Claunch family is hoping the end doesn’t come until late November, as the fourth-ranked Bears have jumped out to a 4-0 start.