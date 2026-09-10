BILLINGS — Lockwood senior Isaiah Greer is making his presence felt on the gridiron this fall.

Greer hasn't played since sixth grade due to multiple left ACL injuries and the ensuing rehab, but it's like he hasn't missed a beat.

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Q2 AOW: Lockwood's Isaiah Greer returns to football after years away

"There are small things that you can tell he hasn't played since sixth grade, but the thing about him is he learns quick," Lockwood coach Shane Larson said. "You can tell since our first practice in June that we had in the summer he has learned so much and improved so much. I'm excited for how the year is going to go with him continuing to improve."

"Might as well go out and play for one more year, and I kind of found the love for football again," Greer said of his decision to play. "When I was younger I loved to hit and stuff, but getting the football feel is completely different. The soreness after practices and games, it's completely different. Getting my body mentally and physically prepared for football was good."

Greer's size, obviously, pops off the screen, as he stands 6-foot-3 and weighs about 220 pounds. Add in his speedy track times from the spring when he finished runner-up in the Class A 100-meter dash, and college football coaches are salivating.

Summer camps and workouts further that fact, as he's garnered interest from both Montana and Montana State.

"He kind of steps in as a natural leader, then this summer in the weight room he stepped in, worked his butt off and was around the guys," Larson said. "I think he kind of knew with not being around it that he had to work his butt off to gain trust, and he did that and he stepped into a leadership role. Being able to be that for his teammates and that for our team is a big part, as well."

"I didn't really know what I was going to do for college. It was a little overwhelming at first, but I sat down with my parents and went over everything," Greer said. "We're taking it calm. I'm staying humble through it. I've got to thank the Lord above because he gives me a chance to play this sport, just being back again and playing."

The rising interest in Greer coincides with Lockwood's 2-0 start in Class A, as there is some serious excitement building around the program. Greer will lead the Lions into battle against Laurel at home this Friday night.