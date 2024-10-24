Q2 AOW: Justin Dravetsky the X-factor for Bridger football team

BRIDGER — Bridger senior Justin Dravetsky has worked his tail off to become an X-factor for the Scouts on the gridiron.

Fellow classmate Gage Goltz grabs the majority of the headlines for Bridger, but Dravetsky has proven just as pivotal to his team’s success.

“He started out as a skinny little freshman and has worked very hard the last four years. He has an ‘it’ factor and he’s so coachable. I tell him what to do and he does it. And he’s such a great kid,” said Bridger head coach Jim Goltz.

“I love doing whatever I can to help my team,” Dravetsky said. “We have a strong relationship, all of us boys, and whatever I can do to help them and win I’m proud to do it.”

That nose-to-the-grindstone attitude has defined Dravetsky. The ball doesn’t always come his way, and he’s done his fair share of pass protection, but that’s all in a days work.

“It’s not always pretty. I might end up on the ground against some of those bigger guys, but whatever I can do to buy Gage (Goltz) some time. He’s a phenomenal athlete and that’s going to get him downfield, so I’m proud to do it,” Dravetsky said.

“Well, first of all, he’s got to catch it and pitch it back. He’s one of those guys I can rely on to get the snap and then pitch it back to Gage. He does such a good job blocking and is also a great receiver out of the backfield,” Jim Goltz said. “He’s not really a big vocal leader. He lets all his talking be done by his playing time.”

Dravetsky and the Scouts have continued to chop wood, winning six consecutive games after a setback against Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine back on Sept. 7.

Bridger, which finishes the regular season Thursday with a home game against Fromberg, has already locked up the South’s top seed for the 6-Man state playoffs, where Dravetsky and his senior teammates will look to make one final run.