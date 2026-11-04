Q2 AOW: Special needs freshman Kelly O'Donnell inspires unbeaten Huntley Project

WORDEN — The Huntley Project football team won its opening round playoff game over Cut Bank 50-0. But the biggest star for the Red Devils played just a few snaps.

That would be Kelly O’Donnell, a special needs freshman who has wanted nothing more than to wear the red and black.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Q2 AOW: Huntley Project special needs freshman Kelly O'Donnell an inspiration to unbeaten Red Devils

“It's great to have a family on the football team, especially my coaches always pushing me harder and making me faster," O'Donnell told MTN sports.

“We're really proud to have him on our team, because it kind of shows us that there's more to life than just football. There's camaraderie and, as Kelly said, the family atmosphere. He really looks forward to coming to practice everyday," said Project coach Kevin Avison, who also teaches special eduacation at Huntley Project.

That family that O’Donnell speaks of extends away from the football field, too. The Red Devil players have made sure that he’s taken care of in the halls of the school and before and after games.

“They're like big brothers to Kelly. Kelly will fling them, give them a bad time and joke around with them and stuff like that," Avison said. "I know he was being picked on a couple of weeks ago in our hallway, but the football guys came up and put an end to that. He's got the guys that are going to be looking out for him. Not only on the football field and off, but in the future."

“We love him. He really stands for what this team is about. At the end of the day it's bigger than football, and we treat him like one of our brothers. Really, he is," said senior running back and linebacker Tucker Kaczmarek.

O’Donnell does all the same drills the guys do in practice, and I have to say he’s quite the athlete. His work ethic and positive spirit have proven inspirational to the rest of his teammates.

“At the end of the day it's a game and there's obviously much bigger things than football. He shows us that anything is possible. If you work hard in life you'll make it," Kaczmarek said.

“We're pushing for the championship," O'Donnell said. "A bunch of players are going to get the championship trophy and put it up in the school."

Come Friday night, you can find O’Donnell in his No. 23 uniform as Project plays host to Jefferson in the quarterfinal round.

