BILLINGS — While the Billings West football season didn't how how the Golden Bears wanted, junior tight end Kolter Hale keeps it all in perspective as he's gone through much more trying times away from the football field.

"I write 'Molly Strong' (on my eye black)," Hale told MTN Sports. "My mom passed away four years ago, so I always do that. Then I put her number (on the ridge of my nose). Then I put 'B.A.M.P.', which means by any means possible. She used to tell me wins this game for me by any means possible."

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Q2 AOW: Guardian angel helps motivate Billings West's Kolter Hale

Molly Hale lost a two-year battle with breast cancer nearly four years ago. Kolter Hale carrier her memory with him everywhere he goes, including on the field as he mentioned with his eye black. It's the gridiron where he's found an avenue to channel his emotions.

"It takes a big toll on my life having her gone, but I think that just gives me more pride and faith in the game. Every single time I score or something like that, I just look up at the sky and that helps me so much knowing that she's proud of me and watching down on me," Hale said. "Thinking about it, I definitely know she's my angel in the sky when I'm playing."

"What he did, I think, is just the work ethic that he had and the dedication that he had to the weight room. He has a good frame and he put some muscle on that frame," West coach Rob Stanton said. "That just doesn't happen by coincidence. I think that's one way that you deal with things. The game of football, and any sport in particular, you can get away from things that are bugging you, whatever that is, and you can get out here with your friends and brothers and play a game you love."

While Hale has that weight on his shoulders on the field, he helps push forward his family's legacy off it.

"She was a big member of the church and that's what has pushed me towards there," Hale said. "I work there. I'm there every weekend and I think that church community definitely pushes me to go harder in the game and all that. ... I'm part of the facilities crew and help set up events. I'm kind of like a janitor there, but I get to be around all the pastors and all my good friends, so it's pretty sweet."

Hale's right when he says there's an angel above that couldn't be more proud.