Q2 AOW: Dinosaurs, football lure Billings Central's Logan Strecker to Montana State

BILLINGS — Billings Central lineman Logan Strecker is an intriguing prospect on the football field, but he’s even more interesting away from it.

A lifelong interest in dinosaurs and the Jurassic Park movies has him considering majoring in paleontology.

“That was probably, and still is, my favorite movie. I love that movie," Strecker said. "The Spinosaurus. It just looks super cool. I think my favorite one is Jurassic Park 3. Just seeing him beat the T-Rex in that one scene was cool."

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Q2 AOW: Dinosaurs and football lure Billings Central's Logan Strecker to Montana State

Strecker’s choice in colleges puts him right next door to the Museum of the Rockies, as he’ll also continue his football career at Montana State University in Bozeman.

“I think it was the position coach, Matt Smith. He was really nice and brought me in. He was a center, too, at Fresno State and was really good. He was undersized, kind of like me," Strecker said. "I know (Montana) thought I was smaller, so I took it to heart a little bit but I'll just keep working."

"A very smart kid. An athletic kid, and a tenacious worker," longtime Central coach Jim Stanton said of Strecker. "It's hard to find people that will outwork him. He has that ability to want to excel. He's always willing to put in the time. I think they've got a good kid in that one. That's a good pick there."

While he’s a standout two-way player for Central now and has a bright future ahead with the Bobcats, his football career almost didn’t get off the ground.

“I played in sixth grade and I wanted to quit, because all we did was run and condition," Strecker said. "I got to seventh grade after coach Stanton convinced me and I had the most fun I've ever had."

Thankfully he stuck it out, and now the Rams are following the path he paves as they search for more Class A hardware.

The No. 1-ranked Rams will put their 3-0 record on the line on Friday night on the road against rival Laurel.