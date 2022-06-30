Q2 AOW: Billings West's Jacob Anderson commits to Oregon State football program

BILLINGS — Billings West’s Jacob Anderson will call Corvallis, Oregon home next fall.

The standout Golden Bear left tackle committed to the Oregon State football program, where he face the likes of Oregon, Stanford and USC on a weekly basis.

“That really hasn’t set in quite yet. It’s quite crazy that I get to go into these places, stadiums that are larger than towns here. It’s really interesting and cool.”

Oregon State wasn’t his only chance to play big-time collegiate football. He had the likes of Utah, Nevada and Baylor after him, but Oregon State turned into the best fit.

Anderson obviously garnered the interest of in-state schools Montana and Montana State, and his future in engineering would have fit well in Bozeman. But he spurned the Cats and Griz for the opportunity at Power 5 football.

“To be honest I didn’t really think I’d be able to get to this level. That really was never on my radar. The fact that I’ve had this opportunity is really quite great. Honestly I thought I could play bigger football. That’s the majority of it. I think the opportunity there is also greater.”

Anderson’s focus for now, though, is on helping Billings West get back to the State AA title game, where they’ve lost each of the past two seasons to Missoula Sentinel.

“It’s been really good. I think our whole team has been working really hard. This is probably one of the harder weight room teams we’ve had in the past. We just got back from Dickinson a little bit ago, so that was a good time, too. Everyone worked really hard.”

Anderson will likely play tackle for the Beavers next fall, but you can watch him rack up the pancakes on the West o-line for one more season.