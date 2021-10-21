Prep football power rankings: Lewistown rises as season winds down

As the high school football regular season winds down, there's still more movement sweeping through the MontanaSports.com power rankings.

In Class AA, Missoula Sentinel and Billings West lead the way as they have all year. Helena, Butte and Bozeman follow, while Helena Capital and Billings Senior received votes. The final week of play in Class AA features numerous scenarios, particularly in the Western AA.

Hamilton and Laurel continue to lead in Class A, while Polson follows at No. 3. Lewistown returns to the rankings at No. 4 after defeating Billings Central on Friday, but the Golden Eagles will play the rest of their season with a heavy heart after senior lineman Dylan Morris died in a car accident over the weekend. After handing Whitefish its first loss of the season, Columbia Falls breaks through at No. 5.

The Class B rankings shuffled this week, with Eureka coming back in at No. 5 after dealing Bigfork its first loss. The Vikings receive votes.

In 8-Man, Drummond-Philipsburg and Thompson Falls lead the way, but the rest of the rankings saw Fort Benton surge back after a revenge win over Simms that gave the Longhorns the 8-Man North title. Simms falls to No. 5. Meanwhile, Fairview enters the rankings after manhandling Culbertson. Park City receives votes, but not enough to stay in the rankings despite beating previously unbeaten Sheridan.

In 6-Man, Bridger and Shields Valley swap places after the Rebels took down Bridger in a thriller.

The full rankings can be found below.

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (7-0)

2. Billings West (7-1)

3. Butte (6-2)

4. Helena (6-2)

5. Bozeman (5-3)

Receiving votes: Helena Capital, Billings Senior

Class A

1. Hamilton (7-0)

2. Laurel (7-0)

3. Polson (8-0)

4. Lewistown (6-1)

5. Columbia Falls (5-1)

Class B

1. Florence (7-0)

2. Townsend (6-1)

3. Malta (7-0)

4. Columbus (6-1)

5. Eureka (6-2)

Receiving votes: Bigfork, Glasgow, Fairfield

8-Man

1. Drummond-Philipsburg (7-0)

2. Thompson Falls (8-0)

3. Fort Benton (6-1)

4. Fairview (6-2)

5. Simms (7-1)

Receiving votes: Culbertson, Park City

6-Man

1. Froid-Medicine Lake (8-0)

2. White Sulphur Springs (6-0)

3. Shields Valley (5-1)

4. Bridger (6-1)

5. Power-Dutton-Brady (7-1)

Receiving votes: Big Sandy, DGS-GR-W