2 fourth quarter TDs push Power-Dutton-Brady past Big Sandy in 6-Man playoffs

DUTTON — Trailing by two points heading in to the fourth quarter, Power-Dutton-Brady scored two touchdowns and a safety in the final frame to take down Big Sandy 30-16 in the first round of the 6-Man playoffs Saturday.
WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:
After a scoreless first quarter, the two sides traded touchdowns and converted point-after attempts in the second. Big Sandy had a chance to take the lead prior to halftime, but P-D-B stopped the Pioneers at the 1-yard line as time expired.
Big Sandy scored a go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter as Karter Jurenka connected with Tommy Sant to take a 16-14 lead, but then P-D-B reeled off 16 unanswered points.
Tanner Vick scored his third touchdown of the day on a pass from younger brother Mason Vick, and then the Titans got an insurance score on a pass to James Gilbert.
P-D-B will play the winner of Saturday night's game between Absarokee and Terry in the second round next week.