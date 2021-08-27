Power-Dutton-Brady is ready for the new season

The old guard of 6-man football still looms large over the state of Montana, and that goes for Tom Tranmer as well, who is entering his 40th year in 6-man.

Coming fresh off another appearance on the sidelines of the All-Star game in June, Tranmer is ready once again to lead Power-Dutton-Brady into the regular season. He has a few tall tasks ahead of him in the first few weeks of the schedule, including road trips to Sunburst and across the state the next week to take on the defending champions Froid-Medicine Lake, but he says the Titans will be ready for the challenge.

“Forty years really goes by in a blink, and I’ve had a lot of great men play football with me. But this year I’m excited again. We’ve got some speed, you’ll see a lot of passing, and our boys are hungry to get back to the playoffs,” Tranmer said.

Losing out in the playoffs can make a group of seniors hungry, which is where the Titans’ seniors find themselves, having lost out in last year’s playoffs. The six seniors will be the starters for PDB and are ready to come together for one last year in a Titans jersey and one last year with their mentor on the sideline.

“I’ve known Coach Tranmer since I started football,” said senior Kellan Doheny. “He gets fired up for practice and game day and he loves the sport and really encourages you.”

Spencer Lehnerz is another senior this year and says Tranmer is intense but fun and is excited to put the pads on in his last year. He along with the other seniors are a confident bunch when you ask them about this year’s squad.

“We’re fast, we’re physical, we hit hard, and we’re good at football,” Lehnerz said. “We have to all come together and play as a team and help the other kids come up and also play their best too.”

The Titans’ first game is Saturday in Dutton against Noxon.

