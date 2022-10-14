Polson continue perfect season to improve to 7-0 on the year after thumping of Browning

POLSON — From start to finish it was all Polson as they built up a 28-0 lead before the end of the first quarter which was was kickstarted with a touchdown run from Keyen Nash from three yards out on the Pirates opening drive.

Just after their first offensive drive the Polson defense forced a fourth down which led to the special teams caming up big with a blocked punt by one of the Wilson triplets, Colter Wilson, and recovery by Austin Oberwgner.

As the first quarter neared it’s end Pirates QB Jarrett Wilson showcased his dual threat ability with a 21-yard scamper barreling through Browning defenders at the goal line to make it 28-0.

Polson’s next score came courtesy of a 11-yard connection between the other two Wilson triplets as QB Jarrett Wilson hit his brother Trent right on the money at the start of the second quarter.

The Pirates ended their absolutely perfect first half with this strike from Jarrett Wilson to Dawson DuMont from 22 yards out. This score made it 41-0 before the half, a lead Polson would only add onto en rout to their commanding 54-0 win over Browning to improve to a flawless 7-0 on the year.