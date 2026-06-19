Players, coaches, cheerleaders recognize greater cause of Shrine Game

BUTTE — The 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game is nearly here.

The East and West teams conduced a media day on Friday at Naranche Stadium, where the game will take place Saturday evening.

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Players, coaches, cheerleaders recognize the greater cause of the Shrine Game

At the same time, the Shrine Game cheerleaders hosted a youth camp.

Players, coaches and cheerleaders shared their thoughts about what makes the game special — and the greater cause that it serves benefiting Shriners Children's Spokane for nearly eight decades.

The Shrine Game kicks off at 7 p.m. on Saturday.