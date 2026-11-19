COLUMBIA FALLS — The Columbia Falls football team is hard at work this week, hoping to hoist the Class A state championship trophy for the first time in nine years.

In a unique challenge, the Wildcats will face a team they have some history with dating back to last season’s quarterfinal round as well as earlier this season.

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'Physicality and violence': Columbia Falls Football prepares for state championship

“We lost to East Helena last year, so when we came out of this season beating them this year, that's when the confidence kind of set in,” Columbia Falls offensive lineman Ryan Mee said. “I don't want to speak bad on them at all, but beating a team as good as they are, that gave us some confidence that we're going to go far this year.”

The Wildcats and Vigilantes also tangled earlier in the regular season. Columbia Falls erased a big deficit and completed a comeback victory on a last-second field goal.

Columbia Falls has home field advantage for the championship game. Coach Kelly Houle says the team is looking to put on a show for the community that has shown them endless support.

“You know, we're pretty isolated, in terms of, we got towns around us, but we're not a suburb of anything,” Houle said. “So it's a really tight-knit community. I expect a big crowd. I expect them to be loud. It's on a Friday night, so we're excited. We're excited to get it going.”

On top of putting on a show, the Wildcats also want to win, which they plan to do by following two mottos of Wildcats football.

“Physicality and violence,” Houle said. “That's our brand of football, and that's what we like. That's how we play: play with physicality, play with violence, and play fast. We talk about it all the time; it's bred into us.”

Senior captain Daniel Contreras believes if the Wildcats stick to that game plan, there is no stopping them from their second state title.

“I don't think we can lose,” Contreras said. “I'm fully confident that we got this. Our line is really good. Our defense is really good, our offense is really good, I got full confidence in this.”

