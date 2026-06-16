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Photos: West All-Stars prepare for 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game

Photos from Monday's practices for the West All-Stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.

DSC09689.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09700.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09272.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09864.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00057.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00080.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08990.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09471.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09368.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09553.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08921.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09005.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08933.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09645.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09853.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08942.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08964.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08994.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00861.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09014.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09040.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09052.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09025.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09033.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09059.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09085.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09074.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09099.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09155.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09138.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09132.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09169.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09175.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09213.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09231.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09286.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09245.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09310.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09324.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09332.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09338.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09356.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09363.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09391.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09419.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09441.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09427.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09451.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09504.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09487.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09530.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09533.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09802.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09760.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09544.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09727.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09719.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09711.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09672.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09629.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09621.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09588.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09567.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09578.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09117.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09869.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09908.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09943.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09924.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09959.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00004.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00022.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00105.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00100.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00140.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00143.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00166.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00159.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00170.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00183.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00204.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00228.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00210.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00236.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00241.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00326.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00299.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00290.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00254.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00341.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00406.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00380.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00389.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00439.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00428.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00459.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00489.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00450.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00483.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00503.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00537.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00572.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00510.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00543.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00561.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00671.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00613.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00579.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00600.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00638.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00649.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00689.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00682.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00694.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00676.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00742.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00703.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00757.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00731.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00737.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00763.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00839.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00776.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00833.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00878.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00819.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00873.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00883.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00885.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00835.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00853.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00783.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00870.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00842.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00823.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00801.jpg Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos: West All-Stars prepare for 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game

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Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
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