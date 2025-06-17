Photos: West All-Stars prep in Butte for 78th Montana Shrine Game

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from practice as the West all-stars prepare for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 16, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Prev 1 / Ad Next