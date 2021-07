Photos: Marty Mornhinweg, Jeff Garcia QB camp in Missoula

Share Facebook

Players huddle around former Montana quarterback and NFL coaching veteran Marty Mornhinweg during Mornhinweg's quarterback camp at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Helena High's Kaden Huot tucks and runs for a drill during Marty Mornhinweg's quarterback camp at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Loyola's Aiden Round throws the ball during a passing drill during Marty Mornhinweg's quarterback camp at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Helena High's Kaden Huot, left, and Missoula Sentinel's JJ Dolan pass during a throwing drill during Marty Mornhinweg's quarterback camp at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Zac Crews looks to pass during Marty Mornhinweg's quarterback camp at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Former All-Pro NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia demonstrates a drill during Marty Mornhinweg's quarterback camp at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

St. Ignatius' Kellen McClure throws during a passing drill during Marty Mornhinweg's quarterback camp at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Great Falls High's Reed Harris throws during a passing drill during Marty Mornhinweg's quarterback camp at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Glendive's Parker Buckley readies to pass during a drill during Marty Mornhinweg's quarterback camp at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Billings West's Isaiah Claunch throws the ball during a passing drill during Marty Mornhinweg's quarterback camp at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Former All-Pro NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia huddles up with players during Marty Mornhinweg's quarterback camp at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Big Sky's Caleb Hren passes the ball during a throwing drill during Marty Mornhinweg's quarterback camp at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Big Sky's Drew Martin looks to pass during Marty Mornhinweg's quarterback camp at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Former Montana quarterback and NFL coaching veteran Marty Mornhinweg gives instructions before a drill begins during Mornhinweg's quarterback camp at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Helena High's Kaden Huot throws the ball during a passing drill during Marty Mornhinweg's quarterback camp at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Big Sky's Reese Johnson passes during a throwing drill during Marty Mornhinweg's quarterback camp at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Loyola's Keenan Russell looks to pass during Marty Mornhinweg's quarterback camp at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Former All-Pro NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia gives instructions to a drill during Marty Mornhinweg's quarterback camp at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Players grab a drink during a break in drills at Marty Mornhinweg's quarterback camp at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

St. Ignatius' Kellen McClure throws during a passing drill during Marty Mornhinweg's quarterback camp at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Frenchtown's Kellen Klimpel throws the ball during a passing drill during Marty Mornhinweg's quarterback camp at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Billings West's Isaiah Claunch, left, rolls out while former All-Pro NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia chases him down during a drill during Marty Mornhinweg's quarterback camp at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Polson's Jarrett Wilson throws the ball during a drill during Marty Mornhinweg's quarterback camp at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Glendive's Parker Buckley throws the ball during a drill during Marty Mornhinweg's quarterback camp at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Frenchtown's Kellen Klimpel looks to pass during Marty Mornhinweg's quarterback camp at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Big Sky's Caleb Hren, left, and Missoula Sentinel's Riley Allen drop back to pass during Marty Mornhinweg's quarterback camp at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Former Montana quarterback and NFL coaching veteran Marty Mornhinweg gives instructions during Mornhinweg's quarterback camp at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Former All-Pro NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia throws the ball during Marty Mornhinweg's quarterback camp at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Great Falls High's Reed Harris rolls out to pass during Marty Mornhinweg's quarterback camp at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Zac Crews readies to pass during Marty Mornhinweg's quarterback camp at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Former All-Pro NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia speaks with athletes during Marty Mornhinweg's quarterback camp at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

