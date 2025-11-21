High School College More Sports Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Football

Photos: Frenchtown upsets Billings Central for Class A football championship

Photos from Frenchtown's win over Billings Central in the Class A state football championship on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.

DSC_7571.jpeg Frenchtown and Billings Central play in the Class A state football championship on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_7273.jpeg Frenchtown and Billings Central play in the Class A state football championship on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_7304.jpeg Frenchtown and Billings Central play in the Class A state football championship on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_7420.jpeg Frenchtown and Billings Central play in the Class A state football championship on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_7470.jpeg Frenchtown and Billings Central play in the Class A state football championship on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_7507.jpeg Frenchtown and Billings Central play in the Class A state football championship on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_7543.jpeg Frenchtown and Billings Central play in the Class A state football championship on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_7588.jpeg Frenchtown and Billings Central play in the Class A state football championship on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_7597.jpeg Frenchtown and Billings Central play in the Class A state football championship on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Cody Forthofer Frenchtown quarterback Cody Forthofer (10) looks to pass against Billings Central in the Class A state football championship game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_7753.jpeg Frenchtown and Billings Central play in the Class A state football championship on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_7771.jpeg Frenchtown and Billings Central play in the Class A state football championship on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_7788.jpeg Frenchtown and Billings Central play in the Class A state football championship on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_7808.jpeg Frenchtown and Billings Central play in the Class A state football championship on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_7850.jpeg Frenchtown and Billings Central play in the Class A state football championship on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Frenchtown football The Frenchtown football team celebrates after defeating Billings Central in the Class A state championship game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Frenchtown football The Frenchtown football team poses with the first-place trophy after defeating Billings Central in the Class A state championship game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Photos: Frenchtown upsets Billings Central for Class A football championship

close-gallery
  • DSC_7571.jpeg
  • DSC_7273.jpeg
  • DSC_7304.jpeg
  • DSC_7420.jpeg
  • DSC_7470.jpeg
  • DSC_7507.jpeg
  • DSC_7543.jpeg
  • DSC_7588.jpeg
  • DSC_7597.jpeg
  • Cody Forthofer
  • DSC_7753.jpeg
  • DSC_7771.jpeg
  • DSC_7788.jpeg
  • DSC_7808.jpeg
  • DSC_7850.jpeg
  • Frenchtown football
  • Frenchtown football

Share

Frenchtown and Billings Central play in the Class A state football championship on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Frenchtown and Billings Central play in the Class A state football championship on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Frenchtown and Billings Central play in the Class A state football championship on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Frenchtown and Billings Central play in the Class A state football championship on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Frenchtown and Billings Central play in the Class A state football championship on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Frenchtown and Billings Central play in the Class A state football championship on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Frenchtown and Billings Central play in the Class A state football championship on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Frenchtown and Billings Central play in the Class A state football championship on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Frenchtown and Billings Central play in the Class A state football championship on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Frenchtown quarterback Cody Forthofer (10) looks to pass against Billings Central in the Class A state football championship game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Frenchtown and Billings Central play in the Class A state football championship on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Frenchtown and Billings Central play in the Class A state football championship on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Frenchtown and Billings Central play in the Class A state football championship on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Frenchtown and Billings Central play in the Class A state football championship on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Frenchtown and Billings Central play in the Class A state football championship on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Frenchtown football team celebrates after defeating Billings Central in the Class A state championship game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Frenchtown football team poses with the first-place trophy after defeating Billings Central in the Class A state championship game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Frenchtown.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next