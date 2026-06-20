Photos: 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game
Photos from the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports West defensive back Rudy Hess (24) celebrates after making an interception in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports