Photos: 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game

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The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

West defensive back Rudy Hess (24) celebrates after making an interception in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

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