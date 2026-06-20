High School College More Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Football

Photos: 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game

Photos from the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

DSC_7766.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_7785.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_7813.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_7836.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_7859.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_7868.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_7870.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_7879.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_7897.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_7913.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_7925.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_7939.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_7940.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_7962.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_7988.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_7993.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8025.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8052.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8094.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8104.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8127.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8138.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8160.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8197.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8199.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8243.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8261.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8328.jpeg West defensive back Rudy Hess (24) celebrates after making an interception in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8366.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8400.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8411.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8430.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8440.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8449.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8462.jpeg The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Photos: 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game

close-gallery
  • DSC_7766.jpeg
  • DSC_7785.jpeg
  • DSC_7813.jpeg
  • DSC_7836.jpeg
  • DSC_7859.jpeg
  • DSC_7868.jpeg
  • DSC_7870.jpeg
  • DSC_7879.jpeg
  • DSC_7897.jpeg
  • DSC_7913.jpeg
  • DSC_7925.jpeg
  • DSC_7939.jpeg
  • DSC_7940.jpeg
  • DSC_7962.jpeg
  • DSC_7988.jpeg
  • DSC_7993.jpeg
  • DSC_8025.jpeg
  • DSC_8052.jpeg
  • DSC_8094.jpeg
  • DSC_8104.jpeg
  • DSC_8127.jpeg
  • DSC_8138.jpeg
  • DSC_8160.jpeg
  • DSC_8197.jpeg
  • DSC_8199.jpeg
  • DSC_8243.jpeg
  • DSC_8261.jpeg
  • DSC_8328.jpeg
  • DSC_8366.jpeg
  • DSC_8400.jpeg
  • DSC_8411.jpeg
  • DSC_8430.jpeg
  • DSC_8440.jpeg
  • DSC_8449.jpeg
  • DSC_8462.jpeg

Share

The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
West defensive back Rudy Hess (24) celebrates after making an interception in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The East and West teams play in the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday, June 20, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next