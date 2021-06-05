Photos: 2021 6-Man All-Star game in Highwood

The Blue team takes the field for the 2021 6-Man All-Star game in Highwood. ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
Froid-Medicine Lake's Colt Miller runs the ball during a drill before kickoff of the 2021 6-Man All-Star game. ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
The Blue teams stands at midfield as the starting lineups are announced. ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
Players shake hands during the starting lineups. ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
Stanley Jarvis of Sunburst (left) and Big Sandy's Kade Strutz embrace at midfield. ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
Froid-Medicine Lake's Walker Ator shakes hands with Sloan McPherson of Savage. ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
Nicholas Widhalm (center) of Power-Dutton-Brady looks on during the coin toss. ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
Nicholas Widhalm of Power-Dutton-Brady calls out signals before a snap. ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
Big Sandy's Kade Strutz runs through a hole in the defense. ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
Colt Miller (33) celebrates as his teammate Aidan Jenkins (12) runs for a touchdown. ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
Anthony Gudmundson (8) awaits the snap. ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
Sloan McPherson of Savage (99) looks for room to run. ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
A host of Red Team defensive players gang tackles Big Sandy's Kade Strutz. ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
Nicholas Widhalm of Power-Dutton-Brady throws a touchdown. ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
Aidan Jenkins of Shields Valley hauls in a touchdown pass. ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports