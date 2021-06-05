Watch
High School SportsHigh School Football

Photos: 2021 6-Man All-Star game in Highwood

Photos from the 25th 6-Man All-Star game in Highwood

0A470B72-EC47-4B5A-BA47-30D7F07CD4D2_1_201_a.jpeg
The Blue team takes the field for the 2021 6-Man All-Star game in Highwood. Photo by: ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
0B1BAA06-DAC1-40F3-806C-A5ADF51F06B7_1_201_a.jpeg
Froid-Medicine Lake's Colt Miller runs the ball during a drill before kickoff of the 2021 6-Man All-Star game. Photo by: ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
A0679F26-55D7-4352-A5EC-B1306659A36E_1_201_a.jpeg
The Blue teams stands at midfield as the starting lineups are announced. Photo by: ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
F30BC581-AF78-4B15-AF18-B01D4723890B_1_201_a.jpeg
Players shake hands during the starting lineups. Photo by: ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
55B825D9-77A5-4B8D-BCCE-57BEFE0EBA97_1_201_a.jpeg
Stanley Jarvis of Sunburst (left) and Big Sandy's Kade Strutz embrace at midfield. Photo by: ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
34785185-E86A-4EC3-801A-F08DED12F977_1_201_a.jpeg
Froid-Medicine Lake's Walker Ator shakes hands with Sloan McPherson of Savage. Photo by: ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
D35EFE62-A0F9-451D-996F-68523E4E23F9_1_201_a.jpeg
Nicholas Widhalm (center) of Power-Dutton-Brady looks on during the coin toss. Photo by: ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
DB5B2445-88FE-4683-A773-D56D394E10FF_1_201_a.jpeg
Nicholas Widhalm of Power-Dutton-Brady calls out signals before a snap. Photo by: ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
E108B075-48CB-4A83-A7B2-440E6A01C96D_1_201_a.jpeg
Photo by: ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
7E1882A8-839F-4BFB-A7E4-2F9FA8A183E2_1_201_a.jpeg
Big Sandy's Kade Strutz runs through a hole in the defense. Photo by: ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
BB9D88BF-8FFD-4FD8-9206-99E13F6FD6A4_1_201_a.jpeg
Colt Miller (33) celebrates as his teammate Aidan Jenkins (12) runs for a touchdown. Photo by: ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
B4071FBB-90A2-4A80-99F9-7569ADF4E0BD_1_201_a.jpeg
Anthony Gudmundson (8) awaits the snap. Photo by: ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
5335A413-CA56-4101-B3BF-2F9CC36FB2EC_1_201_a.jpeg
Sloan McPherson of Savage (99) looks for room to run. Photo by: ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
755827DE-0F66-46A0-903C-DE4324DCAA0D_1_201_a.jpeg
Sloan McPherson of Savage (99) looks for room to run.Photo by: ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
A15E55E6-D6B8-43A3-88BB-B4DA49D5E17C_1_201_a.jpeg
A host of Red Team defensive players gang tackles Big Sandy's Kade Strutz. Photo by: ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
B14B61C9-0CE3-447B-8A0E-5B096BB021AD_1_201_a.jpeg
Nicholas Widhalm of Power-Dutton-Brady throws a touchdown. Photo by: ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
C887B135-A10D-4B95-95D3-C3FA8729B51A_1_201_a.jpeg
Aidan Jenkins of Shields Valley hauls in a touchdown pass. Photo by: ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports

Photos: 2021 6-Man All-Star game in Highwood

close-gallery
  • 0A470B72-EC47-4B5A-BA47-30D7F07CD4D2_1_201_a.jpeg
  • 0B1BAA06-DAC1-40F3-806C-A5ADF51F06B7_1_201_a.jpeg
  • A0679F26-55D7-4352-A5EC-B1306659A36E_1_201_a.jpeg
  • F30BC581-AF78-4B15-AF18-B01D4723890B_1_201_a.jpeg
  • 55B825D9-77A5-4B8D-BCCE-57BEFE0EBA97_1_201_a.jpeg
  • 34785185-E86A-4EC3-801A-F08DED12F977_1_201_a.jpeg
  • D35EFE62-A0F9-451D-996F-68523E4E23F9_1_201_a.jpeg
  • DB5B2445-88FE-4683-A773-D56D394E10FF_1_201_a.jpeg
  • E108B075-48CB-4A83-A7B2-440E6A01C96D_1_201_a.jpeg
  • 7E1882A8-839F-4BFB-A7E4-2F9FA8A183E2_1_201_a.jpeg
  • BB9D88BF-8FFD-4FD8-9206-99E13F6FD6A4_1_201_a.jpeg
  • B4071FBB-90A2-4A80-99F9-7569ADF4E0BD_1_201_a.jpeg
  • 5335A413-CA56-4101-B3BF-2F9CC36FB2EC_1_201_a.jpeg
  • 755827DE-0F66-46A0-903C-DE4324DCAA0D_1_201_a.jpeg
  • A15E55E6-D6B8-43A3-88BB-B4DA49D5E17C_1_201_a.jpeg
  • B14B61C9-0CE3-447B-8A0E-5B096BB021AD_1_201_a.jpeg
  • C887B135-A10D-4B95-95D3-C3FA8729B51A_1_201_a.jpeg

Share

The Blue team takes the field for the 2021 6-Man All-Star game in Highwood. ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
Froid-Medicine Lake's Colt Miller runs the ball during a drill before kickoff of the 2021 6-Man All-Star game. ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
The Blue teams stands at midfield as the starting lineups are announced. ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
Players shake hands during the starting lineups. ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
Stanley Jarvis of Sunburst (left) and Big Sandy's Kade Strutz embrace at midfield. ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
Froid-Medicine Lake's Walker Ator shakes hands with Sloan McPherson of Savage. ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
Nicholas Widhalm (center) of Power-Dutton-Brady looks on during the coin toss. ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
Nicholas Widhalm of Power-Dutton-Brady calls out signals before a snap. ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
Big Sandy's Kade Strutz runs through a hole in the defense. ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
Colt Miller (33) celebrates as his teammate Aidan Jenkins (12) runs for a touchdown. ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
Anthony Gudmundson (8) awaits the snap. ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
Sloan McPherson of Savage (99) looks for room to run. ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
Sloan McPherson of Savage (99) looks for room to run.ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
A host of Red Team defensive players gang tackles Big Sandy's Kade Strutz. ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
Nicholas Widhalm of Power-Dutton-Brady throws a touchdown. ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
Aidan Jenkins of Shields Valley hauls in a touchdown pass. ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next