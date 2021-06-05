Photos: 2021 6-Man All-Star game in Highwood

Photos from the 25th 6-Man All-Star game in Highwood

The Blue team takes the field for the 2021 6-Man All-Star game in Highwood.

Photo by: ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports

Froid-Medicine Lake's Colt Miller runs the ball during a drill before kickoff of the 2021 6-Man All-Star game.

Photo by: ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports

The Blue teams stands at midfield as the starting lineups are announced.

Photo by: ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports

Players shake hands during the starting lineups.

Photo by: ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports

Stanley Jarvis of Sunburst (left) and Big Sandy's Kade Strutz embrace at midfield.

Photo by: ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports

Froid-Medicine Lake's Walker Ator shakes hands with Sloan McPherson of Savage.

Photo by: ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports

Nicholas Widhalm (center) of Power-Dutton-Brady looks on during the coin toss.

Photo by: ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports

Nicholas Widhalm of Power-Dutton-Brady calls out signals before a snap.

Photo by: ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports

Big Sandy's Kade Strutz runs through a hole in the defense.

Photo by: ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports

Colt Miller (33) celebrates as his teammate Aidan Jenkins (12) runs for a touchdown.

Photo by: ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports

Anthony Gudmundson (8) awaits the snap.

Photo by: ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports

Sloan McPherson of Savage (99) looks for room to run.

Photo by: ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports

A host of Red Team defensive players gang tackles Big Sandy's Kade Strutz.

Photo by: ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports

Nicholas Widhalm of Power-Dutton-Brady throws a touchdown.

Photo by: ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports

Aidan Jenkins of Shields Valley hauls in a touchdown pass.

Photo by: ISAIAH DUNK/MTN Sports