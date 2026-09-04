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Park City picks up first win, rolls past Harlowton

Park City picks up first win, rolls past Harlowton
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PARK CITY — The Park City football team moved to 1-1 on the season after scoring 60 unanswered points against visiting Harlowton on Thursday night, ultimately winning 74-6.

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Park City picks up first win, rolls past Harlowton

The Panthers scored on their first play from scrimmage when senior Paiton Peck went untouched for 65 yards. A touchdown pass by Landry Streck to Weston Witt made it 14-0 before Harlowton's Blake McAndrews orchestrated a long scoring drive that he punctuated with a QB keeper.

Park City, though, would take the ensuing kickoff back and rack up a 48-6 lead before the break en route to the 68-point win.

The Panthers are scheduled to play Lame Deer next week, though the Morning Stars forfeited their Week 1 game. Harlowton will visit Ennis in Week 3.

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