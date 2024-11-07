On four-peat quest, Florence readies for anticipated Class B rematch with Jefferson in playoffs

FLORENCE — The Class B playoffs are underway and so is Florence's journey toward what it hopes is a fourth straight state title. The Falcons seem as as determined as ever to make that happen.

Florence has been the team to beat in Class B during the past three seasons, and after going 8-1 in the regular season this year first-year head coach Adam Goodnight sent a clear message to the team to position itself for another playoff run.

“If we don't take care of business in the regular season through conference play, we don't win the West,” Goodnight said. “So, you know, props to all the players who bought in, showed up on Fridays. We were able to get the conference championship done for us and allow us to the one seed and some home playoff games.”

Florence's only loss came in the season opener against Jefferson by a 21-14 score. The Falcons get another crack at the Panthers this week in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.

Even as reigning three-time state champions, the Falcons faced the challenge of continuing their success under new leadership.

Senior Drew Wagner says the transition of coaches from Pat Duchien to Goodnight was just business as usual.

“It was pretty much a flawless transition,” Wagner said. “He already had a huge role in coaching us and so he just came in, we kept rolling with what we had going. We didn't change much. We learned from him, learned a couple of different things, he learned from us ... worked out pretty well.”

With 13 seniors on Florence’s roster, many of the starters have experienced the previous championships.

Many of them have played together longer than just high school, and senior quarterback Mason Arlington reflected on the team’s chemistry.

“I'm a senior and all the other seniors that I've played with I played with since third grade,” Arlington said. “So I think we all got a feel for each other and then even if I haven't played with some of the boys, we've played with each other for the last four years, three years. I think the way that we've all been together, nothing else I could ask for.”

Goodnight says it is that team chemistry combined with the senior leadership that has given the team a chance to compete for a fourth title.

“I’m very, very, very grateful for my old guys,” Goodnight said. “They've been there right along with me helping me learn, helping me be a better coach, you know, especially with the offensive play calling stuff. If it wasn't for the old guys, we certainly wouldn't have the success that we've had so far this year.”

Florence hosts Jefferson on Saturday in the quarterfinal round at 1 p.m.

