No. 6 Bridger races past No. 9 Absarokee to win fifth straight game

ABSAROKEE — In a game that was postponed last Friday due to a lighting malfunction, Gage Goltz and No. 6 Bridger ran past No. 9 Absarokee when the teams finally hit the field Monday.

Goltz accounted for nine touchdowns and the Scouts raced to a 68-30 victory over the Huskies in a 6-Man South rivalry game. It was Bridger's fifth straight win.

With the victory, Bridger improved to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in the conference. Absarokee slipped to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the South.

Goltz threw early touchdown passes to Justin Dravetsky and Rex Zentner to give the Scouts a 14-0 lead. Bridger's lead was later cut to four points after Absarokee's Jackson Heimer threw two scoring passes and caught another, but Goltz then returned a kickoff for a touchdown to make the score 34-24.

A 15-yard TD pass from Goltz to Zentner at the end of the first half, a 10-yard scoring run by Goltz in the third quarter and a Goltz touchdown throw to Bishop Hopwell in the fourth gave the Scouts a 62-30 lead and put the game out of reach.

In all, Goltz threw for six TDs, ran for two and scored on the special teams kickoff return. Hopewell added a 29-yard touchdown run for Bridger.

For Absarokee, Marshall Hull and Logan Young caught touchdown passes from Heimer. Jaxon Gallagher threw a 7-yard TD pass to Heimer.

