BOULDER — The Jefferson Panthers are off to their best start since 2019, improving to 5-0 and emerging as one of the top teams in Class B football.

Senior quarterback Tyzer Zody has played a major role in the No. 5-ranked Panthers' success, including a six-touchdown performance in last week's win over Townsend.

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No. 5 Jefferson looks to keep momentum rolling with 5-0 start

"We've had a lot of guys step up from last year and Tyzer really took it to a new level in his senior year," head coach Clint Layng said.

Despite the undefeated record, Jefferson is focused on taking the season one week at a time.

"We just got to go down, take care of business tomorrow (against Big Timber) and not look too far ahead," Layng said.

Zody said the team's strong start has been exciting, but the goal is to keep building.

"Feels good. Don't remember the last time that Jefferson's went 5-0. But just a good feeling. And we just want to keep it going, taking it week by week," Zody said.

The Panthers will look to stay unbeaten Friday when they travel to face the 1-4 Sheepherders.

