No. 5 Helena High looking forward to 'big matchup' with No. 4 Kalispell Glacier

HELENA — Friday night lights are right around the corner as the No. 5-ranked Helena High Bengals (2-1) look to continue their win streak on the road versus preseason favorite and fourth-ranked Kalispell Glacier (2-1).

The last time these teams played in Kalispell, the Bengals came out victorious, overpowering the Wolfpack 24-21 in a tightly contested matchup. Second-year head coach Dane Broadhead wants to continue building on the 7-3 season from 2022 as the Bengals gear up for one of Montana's best Class AA games of the week.

"The rankings are rankings, and it gives people outside of it something to talk about," Broadhead said. "Obviously we know this is a big game, big matchup regardless of rankings. It really doesn’t matter until the end of November, and we don’t get caught up in it. You just got to go play football on Fridays.”

“I love Broadhead. He’s the best, he gets us hyped," senior Sam Ark said. "It’s just awesome, and he’s just like one of the guys out there. ... We just have a special chemistry on this team. We’re all really good buddies, so we just have fun with it. ... I just love (football). It’s the greatest gift and it’s just a blessing to play, I love it."

Helena has won its past two games after starting the season with a loss to Bozeman. Glacier, meanwhile, is coming off a stunning loss to Butte, where the Bulldogs rallied from a 21-point deficit for a 28-27 win.

“(Glacier is) a really good team," said Tanner Bailey, a senior running back and defensive standout for the Bengals. "I think playing against them, it’s going to make us better for ... further down the season, so I’m looking forward to beating them, obviously.”

The varsity squad will head out Friday morning at about 10:30 a.m. and stop in Seeley-Swan for a homemade lunch break on Seeley Lake.

“Hang out at the lake for a little bit, kind of clear our heads and have lunch together," said Broadhead. "It’s always a good trip, I like this trip."

Kickoff between Helena and Glacier is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.