No. 4 Harlowton blows past No. 6 DGSG to remain undefeated

GERALDINE — The top ten matchup between No. 4 Harlowton and No. 6 DGSG was quickly decided as the Engineers found themselves with a huge lead going into halftime, helping them to a 57-14 victory to improve to 5-0.

Harlowton forced a fumble on the very first play of the game and recovered deep into DGSG territory, but that Bearcat defense came up with a big stop and gave the ball back to their offense. DGSG took over on downs but would be forced to a three-and-out, leading to Harlowton’s first score.

Engineers’ quarterback Gabe Dill started the drive from his own fifteen yard line, but quickly got up the field with a long pass to Angus Glennie. The big gain spotted them inside the twenty and allowed Bergen Mysse to finish the drive in the end zone, giving Harlowton a 8-0 lead.

DGSG had a vast response. Tyce Smith took the kickoff well past midfield to set top their offense. A few plays later, Smith utilized the play action and launched it to the end zone where he found Axel Baker for the tying score. But the game quickly got away from DGSG as the second quarter began.

Harlowton’s Bergen Mysse took a handoff and used a spin move to rid his defender, then proceeded to a foot race down the sideline that resulted in his second touchdown of the game. On their next drive, Dill was able to connect with Romulus Hiner to give the Engineers a two touchdown lead. They extended that lead to 36-8 by halftime with another touchdown from both Mysse and Glennie.