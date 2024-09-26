No. 4 Great Falls High football 'focusing on the task ahead' following first win over Bozeman since 2011

GREAT FALLS — Entering last Friday in Bozeman, the then-No. 3 — and reigning Class AA state champion — Bozeman Hawks hadn't lost a game since the 2022 championship.

Welcome in the Great Falls Bison, who were coming off back-to-back blowout victories. Riding some big momentum from the prior two contests, Great Falls plowed through Bozeman 28-7 to win its first game over the Hawks since 2011.

"To get that win definitely was huge," senior quarterback Riley Collette said at Wednesday's practice. "Shows the rest of the state what we are, what we are made of."

"Being our senior year, I mean, this was our last opportunity," senior Luke Aaker said. "We were more than ready for them."

Head coach Coda Tchida said his team "played a great game."

"Traditionally in the last 10 years, (Bozeman's) been the best the program," Tchida said. "To go in there and beat them on their home field, I mean, it was a great feeling for our kids and just the program in general.

"(There is) a big buzz around town right now, which is great."

The Bison never had to stress over this one, as they set the tone early with a Collette first-quarter rushing touchdown.

"We knew that we could beat them," Collette said. "Set the tone early, and that's exactly what we did."

Then one of the final scores was an Aaker pick-6.

"It just kind of came natural," Aaker said. "I think I realized I had it once the ball was already in my hands, and I just wanted to get in to the end zone. So, that was a really great moment."

To put the win in perspective, this senior class would have been either 4 or 5 years old the last time Great Falls beat Bozeman.

"Just to think, I mean, that was when I was first learning how to even play football," Collette said.

The team now shifts its focus to Friday's homecoming game.

"The game is the most important part," Aaker said. "The whole student body gets ready and looks forward to this game, and so we're just looking to get a win."

"Trying to make the most of it as possible, as everybody says," Collette said. "I'm enjoying it as much as I can, but also focusing on the task ahead."

No. 4 Great Falls (3-1) will look to win a fourth straight game against Billings Senior (1-3) Friday night. Kickoff from Memorial Stadium is at 7 p.m.