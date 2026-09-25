The Great Falls CMR football team will face its toughest test of the season Friday night when the Rustlers host undefeated Billings West at Memorial Stadium.

No. 4-ranked CMR enters the Eastern AA matchup with a 3-1 record and three consecutive victories. No. 1 West is 4-0 and has outscored its past three opponents 148-6. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.

“They are fast, physical and big,” CMR coach AJ Wilson said.

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No. 4 Great Falls CMR to face toughest test Friday vs. No. 1 Billings West

Wilson said the Golden Bears pose several challenges with their combination of speed, size and execution.

“They have the fastest kid in the state playing receiver for them,” Wilson said. “They’re electric out of the backfield. Their quick screen game, and then their run game as well. They don’t run a ton of different plays or a ton of different formations. They run what they run, but they run it super well.”

Despite the strength of the opponent, Wilson said the Rustlers are keeping their preparation consistent. Similarities between the two offenses have also allowed CMR to simulate some of Billings West’s tendencies during practice.

“Our offense runs a lot of the same things that they do,” Wilson said. “So, when we can go good on good at practice, that’s what we do.”

Junior quarterback Beckett Crouch has established himself as a leader during his first season as CMR’s varsity starter. As he prepares for the biggest challenge of his young career, Crouch believes the Rustlers have the pieces needed to compete with the Golden Bears.

“They’ve got some really strong players there, quick and fast, but also some weak points we’re looking to attack,” Crouch said. “I think we have what it takes to go out there and win.”

Crouch said he enjoys the buildup and anticipation surrounding important games.

“I love building up to it the week before the game,” Crouch said. “The adrenaline, it just feels amazing."

Once the game begins, however, Crouch tries to remain calm and focus on executing his assignment. He said CMR’s season-opening loss to Helena Capital helped teach him that lesson. The Rustlers have since earned wins over Missoula Sentinel, Belgrade and Gallatin.

“It was a little rough against Capital, and then I realized that we just need to do our jobs,” Crouch said. “It’s a simple game. I just have to take a breather, just breathe, and then we’re good. Just relax.”

Crouch also draws confidence from the players around him, particularly CMR’s veteran offensive line and its skill-position players.

“My O-line’s always got me,” Crouch said. “They know what they’re doing. They’re seniors, and they’re really good. I’ve got a good running back to bail me out, and my receivers and I have good chemistry. All that helps. It’s great.”

