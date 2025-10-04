In 6-Man showdown, No. 4 Grass Range-Winnett topples No. 1 D-G-S-G, 38-20

GRASS RANGE — The fourth-ranked Grass Range-Winnett Rangers ran past top-ranked Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 38-20 in a 6-Man showdown Saturday in Grass Range.

The Rangers fell behind 14-6 early after D-G-S-G's Jacob Swanz connected on touchdown passes to Brody Ridgeway and Blaze Becker. But Grass Range-Winnett ripped off 26 unanswered points to take a commanding three-score lead in the fourth quarter.

Trailing 32-14, Swanz scored from 3 yards out with just under six minutes to play to cut Grass Range-Winnett's lead to 32-20, but Jace Bantz answered with a rushing touchdown for the Rangers with just 2:29 to play to put the game on ice.

Bantz had four touchdown passes — two to Ethan Cox and one each to Randy Olson and Trey Jassak — and also ran for that aforementioned score.

This victory came in Grass Range-Winnett's second season in a return to football.

"It's rare in life that you get the opportunity to do something that no one has ever done before. Grass Range has never won state before. Neither has Winnett. There's no football anything," Grass Range-Winnett coach Jaxon Allen said. "The theme of the season has been wanting to experience things for the first time. Other classes that follow will never get that."

