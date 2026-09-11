No. 4 East Helena leans on strong ground game ahead of matchup with Columbia Falls

EAST HELENA — After having its season opener against Miles City canceled, the East Helena football team wasted little time making a statement in Week 2.

The Vigilantes began their season with a 34-21 win over Dillon last week, leaning heavily on a physical running game that helped control the tempo throughout.

As East Helena prepares for a Week 3 matchup against Columbia Falls, head coach J.D. Ferris said the team wants to continue establishing itself as a tough, run-first team.

“We want to be a tough, physical team that runs the ball,” Ferris said. “And so we started with that and we felt like that was working. So we kept to it.”

Running back Leo Longcake helped lead the ground attack, crediting the offensive line for the success East Helena had against Dillon, a game in which Longcake had several explosive runs.

“You know, I've said this before, but I think I've got the best O-line in the state of Montana,” Longcake said. “So, it just starts with them. They make my job easy. All I've got to do is run straight.”

While the running game gave the Vigilantes early success, Ferris said the team is still looking to improve in the passing game as the season moves forward.

“Obviously (we) ran the ball nicely last week. Didn't throw it too well,” Ferris said. “So we've been working through some of that. Looking for some improvement. But nice to have some film we can coach off of.”

East Helena now turns its focus toward Columbia Falls, which enters the matchup with a 1-1 record. Despite the Wildcats’ balanced start to the season, Ferris said his team is looking forward to the challenge at home.

“It should be a fun one. I'm excited. I think our guys are excited,” Ferris said. “It's a good football team. Like I said, Columbia Falls is good and they'll be ready to go.”

