Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Football

Actions

No. 4 CJI rolls through No. 8 Power-Dutton-Brady 53-6 in 6-Man North matchup

HM Sports CJI PDB.png
Posted
and last updated

POWER — In Saturday's homecoming game for No. 8 Power-Dutton-Brady, the Titans aimed to defend home field against No. 4 Chester-Joplin-Inverness.

But by scoring in each first-half possession, the Hawks spoiled the Titans' homecoming 53-6 and took home a big win in the 6-Man North division.

The Hawks wasted no time getting on the board, as on the very first play from scrimmage Nate Nelson took a run 52 yards for a score.

Nelson finished Saturday's game with four first-half touchdowns.

Ryland St. John scored a rushing touchdown on the next possession, converting on a fourth-and-short from inside the Titan 10-yard line.

From there it became a rout, as St. John connected with Levi Nelson on the Hawks' third possession to make it 21-0, a pass and catch of 42 yards.

By halftime, the score was 41-0 in favor of the visitors.

Power-Dutton-Brady scored its only touchdown in the second half.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state