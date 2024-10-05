No. 4 CJI rolls through No. 8 Power-Dutton-Brady 53-6 in 6-Man North matchup

POWER — In Saturday's homecoming game for No. 8 Power-Dutton-Brady, the Titans aimed to defend home field against No. 4 Chester-Joplin-Inverness.

But by scoring in each first-half possession, the Hawks spoiled the Titans' homecoming 53-6 and took home a big win in the 6-Man North division.

The Hawks wasted no time getting on the board, as on the very first play from scrimmage Nate Nelson took a run 52 yards for a score.

Nelson finished Saturday's game with four first-half touchdowns.

Ryland St. John scored a rushing touchdown on the next possession, converting on a fourth-and-short from inside the Titan 10-yard line.

From there it became a rout, as St. John connected with Levi Nelson on the Hawks' third possession to make it 21-0, a pass and catch of 42 yards.

By halftime, the score was 41-0 in favor of the visitors.

Power-Dutton-Brady scored its only touchdown in the second half.

