No. 3 Frenchtown football playing for more than just points on the scoreboard

FRENCHTOWN — Ahead of Frenchtown homecoming game this weekend against No. 1 Dillon, the team is 3-0 and every touchdown it scores this year has a lot more at stake than just points on the scoreboard.

As hard as the No. 3-ranked Broncs have been working on the field this season, the team has been working just as hard off the field to promote the team’s new initiative — Our Team, Our Cause.

The initiative was spearheaded by Broncs assistant coach Brian Labbe who wanted the team to decide together on a worthy charity for fans and parents to donate.

“So this last spring we had the boys vote on organizations and they picked Camp Mak-a-Dream over in Gold Creek, Montana,” Labbe said, “which is a summer camp for kids and families who have been affected by cancer.”

Anyone who donates is pledging money to every touchdown Frenchtown scores in the season.

George Laufenberg, Camp Mak-a-Dream’s executive director, expressed the importance of Frenchtown’s football team creating this cause.

“It means the world to us to have the support of coach Brian and the Broncs in Frenchtown because they absolutely have other causes they could be leaning into,” Laufenberg said.

“But we at camp Mak-a-Dream have the privilege of serving kids and teens and families battling cancer from Montana and across the country and we are so thrilled to have the support of the folks from Frenchtown as we get to carry out that mission.”

While the team’s main focus is winning their homecoming game against Dillon, the coaching staff has noticed adding extra incentive to their touchdowns has made the team work harder.

Labbe expressed how the team has taken the initiative to heart.

“A big thing I think that fires them up a little bit, we always bring it up every week to remind them of that extra thing. These boys don’t need a whole lot of extra motivation on the field but this one I think actually gave them one,” he said.

Frenchtown kicks off its homecoming Class A showdown against top-ranked Dillon on Friday night at 7 p.m.

