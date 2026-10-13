No. 3 Absarokee football aiming for deep postseason run in 6-Man

ABSAROKEE — The Absarokee football team sits 6-1 and is ranked No. 3 in the most recent MontanaSports.com power rankings.

A bitter home defeat in last year’s playoffs gave the Huskies plenty of motivation for 2026.

“Just was a sour taste in our mouths, especially the way we lost," Absarokee coach Brett Scott said. "We had kids hurt, not to say that's the reason, but the kids that are starting now were in that game. They know what it's going to take and they want to get further this year."

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No. 3 Absarokee football aiming for deep postseason run

The Huskies have been dominant in their six victories, winning by more than 40 points per game. That’s allowed the starters to stay fresh throughout the year while also allowing the younger guys to continue to develop.

“Some of the reps we had last year are building blocks to what we've been working on this year. If we didn't have those reps last year we would be starting from ground zero. To have one foot in the door is always helpful," senior Brody Pelton said.

"Our guys last year would come and beat up teams and those younger guys would get in. Those up and coming years those reps are always god for them. I think beating those teams up was better so our younger guys will be ready," senior Rylind Corcoran said.

As for Absarokee’s one loss, it came against No. 2 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine, 38-22 in Week 6. The non-conference bout gave the Huskies their first real test, and a taste of what November football will be like.

“Probably the best thing that could have happened to us, by far. We didn't play very well, but we talked after the game and we said that's the best loss I think you could possibly ask for at this time," Scott said.

"We needed that game going into the playoffs. I think the kids use that for motivation. They now saw what it's going to take to play with a team like that for a full game, not just a half. Our practices since have been way more intense, so it was good."

The Huskies will visit West Yellowstone on Oct. 24 to play for the 6-Man Southwest regular-season title.

