No. 3 Absarokee bounces back, rolls past White Sulphur Springs

ABSAROKEE — After falling last week to No. 2 D-G-S-G, No. 3 Absarokee bounced back in a big way at home with a 58-13 6-Man win over White Sulphur Springs.

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No. 3 Absarokee bounces back, rolls White Sulphur Springs

Both the Hornets and Huskies entered the game at 5-1, meaning this would be critical for playoff positioning. Absarokee jumped ahead 27-6 midway through the second quarter and led 43-13 by halftime.

The Huskies were on cruise control in the second half, improving their record to 6-1 while White Sulphur Springs falls to 5-2. Absarokee is back in action next on Oct. 24 at West Yellowstone, likely for the 6-Man Southwest conference championship.

Following is a look at the rest of Thursday's scoreboard.

Class B

Shelby 49, Conrad 26

8-Man

Cascade 70, Rocky Boy 0

Chinook 61, Harlem 20

Plentywood 65, Fairview 0

