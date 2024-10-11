No. 2 Helena Capital rolls over Missoula Big Sky 35-7 to win sixth straight

MISSOULA — No. 2-ranked Helena Capital won its sixth consecutive game Thursday night with a 35-7 victory over Western AA opponent and No. 5-ranked Missoula Big Sky.

The Bruins made their presence felt early from the first drive of the game which ended with a Cole Graham touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

On the next drive, Conor Toivonen caught a deep pass that put the Bruins into Eagle territory to set up quarterback Merek Mihelish for a read-option touchdown that fooled everyone and set the lead at 14-0.

In the second quarter, Mihelish did it with his arm on the 1-yard line with a touchdown throw to Daniel Larson to extend the Bruins' advantage to 21-0.

In the second half, Mihelish put on a show with a long run where he juked out a defender and made his way into the red zone. A few plays later Walker DeRosier walked in for a touchdown to put the Bruins up 35-0.

With the win, Capital improved to 6-1. Big Sky slipped to 5-2.

