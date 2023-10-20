No. 2 Ennis tops Manhattan Christian to cap undefeated regular season

CHURCHILL — Vance Wingard scored three first-half touchdowns as No. 2 Ennis closed its regular season with a 64-28 win over Manhattan Christian on Thursday.

Last week, the Mustangs clinched the South Central Division's No. 1 seed for the 8-Man football state playoffs. On Thursday, they secured an undefeated regular season, improving to 9-0 with the win.

Wingard quickly got the Mustangs started against the Eagles, scoring three touchdowns before Manhattan Christian got on the board. Christian Triemestra connected with Rance Hamilton for the Eagles' first points to make it 22-8, but Ennis quickly responded — this time with Chaz Veland finding the end zone. Veland scored two TDs to push the Mustangs' lead to 36-8.

Manhattan Christian sandwiched the halftime intermission with Triemestra-to-Jake Scott touchdowns to bring the Eagles within 36-22. They wouldn't get any closer, though, as Wingard added his fourth touchdown of the game and Ennis pulled away.

As the No. 1 seed out of the South Central Division, Ennis will host the West's third seed, likely Charlo, in a first-round game in the playoffs next week.

Manhattan Christian, playing its first football season as a standalone program, finishes the regular season with a 6-3 record.

Elsewhere in 8-Man ...

Choteau 42, Seeley-Swan 20 (Thur.)

Lodge Grass 46, Rocky Boy 16 (Thur.)